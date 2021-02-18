High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Trading 0.4% Higher

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $38.85. 18,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

