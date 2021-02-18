High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.94 and traded as high as C$12.22. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 40,605 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$393.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93.

In related news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$45,190.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,040.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

