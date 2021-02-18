Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HKMPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HKMPF stock remained flat at $$32.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

