Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,009 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.05. 8,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,217. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.