Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,176,000 after buying an additional 354,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,342,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

