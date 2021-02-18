Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 78,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $66.10. 61,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.