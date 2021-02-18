Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 30,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,913,770. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30.

