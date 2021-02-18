HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.36

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 9040455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.