Holicity (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Shares Up 7%

Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) shares shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $22.69. 221,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 186,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74.

Get Holicity alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLUU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holicity during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.