Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Hologic worth $71,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hologic by 776.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

