Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

