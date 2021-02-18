Homeros Market Capitalization Achieves $29.11 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00372352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00059658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00084919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00077716 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00082553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00424117 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00175232 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

