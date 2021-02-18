HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Sells $397,130.80 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amen Darrell Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeStreet alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of HomeStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $42.03 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.