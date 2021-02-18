Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Down 11.7%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s share price traded down 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.01. 530,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 319,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.24.

In other news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,026,000 shares of company stock worth $12,843,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,197,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

