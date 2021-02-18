Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,876,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.61. 16,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.50.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.