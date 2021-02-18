Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $94,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE HON opened at $201.90 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.50.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

