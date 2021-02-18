Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,582 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $243,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.28. 11,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average is $186.50.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

