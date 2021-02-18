Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.14

Shares of Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.14 and traded as high as $39.83. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hong Kong Television Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

