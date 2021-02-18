HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. HOQU has a total market cap of $341,316.71 and approximately $2.22 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00867194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.77 or 0.05062773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017423 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

