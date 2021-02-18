Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.68

Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.68 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 52.11 ($0.68). Hornby PLC (HRN.L) shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 46,214 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Hornby PLC (HRN.L) Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby PLC (HRN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby PLC (HRN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.