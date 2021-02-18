Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

