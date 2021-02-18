Howdoo Market Capitalization Achieves $6.72 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.04 or 0.00849455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00035698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00044727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.57 or 0.05075988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00053015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

