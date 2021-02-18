HP (HPQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,851 shares of company stock worth $10,231,559. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

