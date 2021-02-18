HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 22% Lower This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $50,783.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,767.83 or 0.99920193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00044294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.28 or 0.00550643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00877586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00260677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00148622 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003194 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

