Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Shares Down 0.9%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.65. 33,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 195,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

