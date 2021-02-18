Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading Down 5.1%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 30,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,399,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

