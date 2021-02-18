Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) were up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 70,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 791,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGEN. National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,218. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $4,256,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.