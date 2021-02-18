Humaniq Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $48,388.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00867194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.77 or 0.05062773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017423 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

