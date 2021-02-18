Huobi BTC Price Tops $52,186.00 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $52,186.00 or 1.00314280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $251.02 million and $133,414.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00378292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00084693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00435249 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,481.16 or 0.85503696 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.