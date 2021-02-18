Huobi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.51 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $17.97 or 0.00035195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.78 or 0.00845633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006919 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.78 or 0.04991753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

