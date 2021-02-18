Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $476.49

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.49 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.58). Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at GBX 497 ($6.49), with a volume of 33,443 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 493.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 476.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.30.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

