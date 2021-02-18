Hyperion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,612.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $36,612.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 190,545,314 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

