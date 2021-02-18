HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0006

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $57,216.60 and $203.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 202.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00854659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00034904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00045071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.47 or 0.05118543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017450 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

