I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.17

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $10,914.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.09 or 0.00597790 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00034281 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.86 or 0.02874144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,701,553 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars.

