Ian Wilton Acquires 100,000 Shares of Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) (ASX:NAM) Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) (ASX:NAM) insider Ian Wilton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
About Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX)
