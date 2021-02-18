Ian Wilton Acquires 100,000 Shares of Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) (ASX:NAM) Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) (ASX:NAM) insider Ian Wilton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) alerts:

About Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX)

Namoi Cotton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ginning and marketing of cotton in Australia and Asia. The company operates 12 cotton gins in New South Wales and Queensland. It is also involved in the purchase of lint cotton from growers through various forward contracts; and trading and marketing of cottonseeds.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.