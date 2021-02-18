ICF International (ICFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

