Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.