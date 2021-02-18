ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004317 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $464.04 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,887,965 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.