Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $3,952.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00380187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00079615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00085339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00434718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.31 or 0.86251276 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

