ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $219.14 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

