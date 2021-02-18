Idena 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,000.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Idena has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $18,000.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00377512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00297507 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 64,795,647 coins and its circulating supply is 37,185,526 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

