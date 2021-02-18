IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

