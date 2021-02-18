IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CFO Sells $705,231.06 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $540.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $548.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

