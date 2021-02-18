Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $23.50 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $21.14 or 0.00040595 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $731,130.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,111,815 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

