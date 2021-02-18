iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $18.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

