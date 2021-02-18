Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,749 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $494.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,295,600.00. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

