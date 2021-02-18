iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Trading Down 0.4%

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.24. 4,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.56% of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

