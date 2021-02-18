Immedia Group (LON:IME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.70

Immedia Group Plc (LON:IME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.70 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39.10 ($0.51), with a volume of 629510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.49).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Immedia Group (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

