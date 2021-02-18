Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.84 and traded as high as C$4.55. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 46,650 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$556.36 million and a P/E ratio of -48.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.84.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

