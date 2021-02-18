Incent (INCNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Incent has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $78.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00411808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00059100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00081955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.00417746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00027652 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.